Namibia: Three Arrested for Attempted Cash-in-Transit Robbery

The police have arrested three suspects who allegedly tried to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle in Windhoek on Saturday.

The three men, aged 32, 37 and 45, are alleged to have approached a cash-in-transit vehicle in the city's Werner List Street around 08h30 on Saturday and attacked security officers in the vehicle.

"They failed to overpower the security officers, who put up very strong resistance," the Namibian Police's chief spokesperson, deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, reported.

"They decided to flee in a getaway that was stationed nearby. They were apprehended the same day and they are well-known habitual criminals in Windhoek," Shikwambi said.