Zimbabwe/South Africa: Supersport United Off-Loads Evans Rusike

21 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Grace Chingoma

South African Premiership football club SuperSport United have officially confirmed that they have parted ways with Zimbabwe international striker Evans Rusike.

In a brief statement posted on their Twitter page this afternoon, the club confirmed the departure of two players.

"SuperSport United would like to confirm the departure of Evans Rusike and Lucky Mohomi. We would like to thank Rusike and Mohomi for their contributions and wish them all the best for their future endeavours," wrote the club.

Rusike joined signed the Pretoria-based side in January 2018 from Maritzburg on a three-year contract. But upon the expiry of that term, the club did not exercise the option to extend the contract.

SuperSport United CEO, Stan Matthews, described the Warriors forward as a "striker with all the makings of a great striker with blistering pace, great skill and he can finish in the box", during his unveiling.

But three years later, the former Hwange marksman, weighed down by a knee injury that affected his stint at Matsatsansa, finds himself club hunting.

The Warriors forward, who competed at the Africa Cup of Nations finals twice, has also lost a place in the national team due to a recurring injury.

During his time at the club, Rusike scored nine goals, had 10 assists from 81 appearances in all competitions. This is a far cry to 20 goals he scored in his two-and-a-half seasons at Maritzburg.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X