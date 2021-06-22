Zimbabwe/South Africa: Supersport United Off-Loads Evans Rusike

South African Premiership football club SuperSport United have officially confirmed that they have parted ways with Zimbabwe international striker Evans Rusike.

In a brief statement posted on their Twitter page this afternoon, the club confirmed the departure of two players.

"SuperSport United would like to confirm the departure of Evans Rusike and Lucky Mohomi. We would like to thank Rusike and Mohomi for their contributions and wish them all the best for their future endeavours," wrote the club.

Rusike joined signed the Pretoria-based side in January 2018 from Maritzburg on a three-year contract. But upon the expiry of that term, the club did not exercise the option to extend the contract.

SuperSport United CEO, Stan Matthews, described the Warriors forward as a "striker with all the makings of a great striker with blistering pace, great skill and he can finish in the box", during his unveiling.

But three years later, the former Hwange marksman, weighed down by a knee injury that affected his stint at Matsatsansa, finds himself club hunting.

The Warriors forward, who competed at the Africa Cup of Nations finals twice, has also lost a place in the national team due to a recurring injury.

During his time at the club, Rusike scored nine goals, had 10 assists from 81 appearances in all competitions. This is a far cry to 20 goals he scored in his two-and-a-half seasons at Maritzburg.