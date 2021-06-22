Namibia: Samaria Names Brave Warriors Squad

Brave Warriors coach Bobby Samaria has named a provisional 35-man squad for the 20th edition of the Cosafa Cup next month.

In finalising the provisional squad, Samaria said he considered the expected Covid-19 tests and the pre-season training for the players.

"This squad sends a message of no complacency to all players. It's a squad with depth, and that is key. You have your Covid-19 tests and also the professionals will start with their pre-season training at their respective clubs and we need to ensure that our plans work out at all cost in case they are not released," he said.

Contact sport is banned in Namibia until at least the end of the month and with the Cosafa Cup to start in Nelson Mandela Bay on 7 July, Samaria will be taking his charges to South Africa.

"By the weekend or so, depending on the availability of flights, we should be gone to start with training. We will be facing great competition at the Cosafa Cup and we have to prepare thoroughly," he said.

Namibia will face Senegal, Zimbabwe and Mozambique in Group C, arguably the group of death, and Samaria relishes the challenge.

"The association confirmed our participation and Senegal expressed an interest, because we face them in World Cup qualifiers later this year, so we need to be prepared as well. Zimbabwe are always strong and Mozambique have become our arch rivals, so it will be a good competition for us," he said.

The Brave Warriors are pitted in Group H of the Fifa World Cup qualifiers alongside Sadio Mane's Senegal, Togo and Congo-Brazzaville, with only the group winners progressing to the third and final round of qualifiers.

Leading Brave Warriors striker Peter Shalulile is, however, ruled out with injury and is not available for the Cosafa Cup tournament.

Here is the provisional Brave Warriors squad for the 2021 Cosafa Cup tournament:

Goalkeepers:

Loydt Kazapua, Virgil Vries, Edward Maova, Kamaijanda Ndisiro.

Defenders:

Tiberius Lombardt, Kennedy Amutenya, Larry Horaeb, Ananias Gebhardt, Immanuel Heita, Riaan !Hanamub, Ivan Kamberipa, Emilio Martin, Amazing Kandjii, Aprocius Petrus, Charles Hambira.

Midfielders:

Deon Hotto, Dynamo Fredericks, Ambrosius Amseb, Wendel Rudath, Quinton van Staden, Gustav Isaak, Lewellyn Stanley, Absalom Iimbondi, Marcel Papama, Prins Tjiueza, Willy Stephanus, Alfeus Handura, Wesley Katjiteo.

Forwards:

McCartney Naweseb, Sadney Urikhob, Elmo Kambindu, Isaskar Gurirab, Joslin Kamatuka, Junior Theophilus and Salomon Omseb. - nfa.org.na