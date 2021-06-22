Namibia: MVA Warns Clients Against Fraudsters

21 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund is warning its clients to refrain from giving out personal information to anyone calling them claiming to be from the MVA.

The fund's chief corporate affairs Surihe Gaomas-Guchu said they have been inundated with reports of fraudulent activities that seek to solicit personal information from claimants in respect to benefit payments.

"It came to the fund's attention that con artists engaging in these scams telephonically contact claimants, purportedly on behalf of the fund, and request them their identification and bank account details for the purposes of money deposits owed to them for injuries sustained in motor vehicle accidents. The fund doesn't make such requests telephonically. The public should know this is a fraudulent activity," warned Gaomas-Guchu.

