Ethiopia: CPJ Joins Call Urging Ethiopia to Maintain Internet Access During Elections

21 June 2021
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

The Committee to Protect Journalists recently joined 46 other human rights, free expression, and technology organizations in a letter calling on Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to guarantee secure and reliable internet access during and following the country's elections.

In the letter, sent on June 18, members of the #KeepItOn Coalition against internet shutdowns also called on the government to end an ongoing network disruption in the northern state of Tigray, where federal forces have been fighting the former regional government since November 2020.

The letter notes that authorities have imposed internet and social media restrictions at least 20 times in recent years, several of which CPJ has documented.

Ethiopians in parts of the country are voting in federal and regional elections today; in some constituencies, voting has been postponed until September, according to media reports. Some prominent opposition parties have boycotted the vote, according to those reports.

In safety guidance published earlier this month, in English and Amharic, CPJ provides tips for journalists reporting on the Ethiopian elections, including guidance on preparing for internet restrictions.

Read the #KeepItOn Coalition's letter in full here.

Read the original article on CPJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CPJ

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X