Libya: Tunisia and UAE Discuss Ways to Mobilise Arab and International Efforts to Support Libya

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi discussed over the phone with his Emirati counterpart Mohammed Ben Zayd al Nahyan the need to pool the efforts of Arab States and the international community to help Libyans continue their political process and ensure the success of the Berlin 2 conference.

Pointing to the existing relations of cooperation between the two countries, the two ministers affirmed their willingness to foster them at all levels.

They further discussed the consultation and coordination on regional and international issues of joint interest.

In another vein, Othman Jerandi congratulated his counterpart following the election of the UAE as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for a two-year term, expressing Tunisia's willingness to contribute, within the framework of a joint action with this country, to the culture of security and peace in the Arab region and in the world.

On June 11, Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the UAE were elected by the UN General Assembly as non-permanent members of the Security Council for a two-year term.