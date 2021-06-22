Zimbabwe: Madam Boss Appointed Rwandair Ambassador

21 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Local comedienne, Madam Boss has broadened her work profile after inking an ambassadorial contract with Rwanda airline, RwandAir.

The socialite will make features in the airline's promotions and marketing within Zimbabwe and abroad.

An elated Madam Boss, real name Tyra Chikocho, took to Facebook to post images of the official contract signing event.

"All I can say is Thank you Lord. RwandAir I will do you proud. Proudly Ambassador," she wrote on the caption.

The deal has added to the growth of the comedienne's brand as she also plays an ambassadorial role for several other companies including remittance company, Senditoo, Skylake Boreholes, Royal Secrets, Nyaradzo Funeral Insurance among others.

Below are her images with the airline's officials.

