Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Declares War On Drugs and Gun Violence

21 June 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has raised concern over gun crimes and smuggling of drugs into the country saying his administration will now take stern measures to spike problem.

This follows the arrest of a woman who was arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in May while attempting to smuggle US$7.5 million worth of cocaine into the country.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of the late prominent Roman Catholic priest, Father Emmanuel Ribeiro at National Heroes Acre, Mnangagwa said drugs were threatening the future of youths.

"Unbecoming trends such as the alarming entry of destructive drugs into our jurisdiction, threaten the fate of our youth.

"There is need therefore to redouble our collective right against this new phenomenon of drugs and other harmful substance abuse. My Government will thus continue to take stern measures to stamp out this growing threat."

He also condemned rising gun crimes saying such crimes will not be tolerated.

"In the same vein, gun-related crime will not be tolerated," said Mnangagwa.

Gun-related crimes are fast becoming a national concern with the latest one involving several passengers of a Beitbridge-bound bus who are admitted at Masvingo General Hospital after they were stabbed and stripped of valuables by six armed robbers last night.

