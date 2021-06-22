Namibia: 081Every1 Hope Concert Postponed

Local music and gospel enthusiasts will have to keep safe and wait a little longer for the much-anticipated MTC 081Every1 Hope Concert, which MTC postponed to 4 September.

The concert was scheduled for 2 July but had to be moved for better days ahead amidst the ongoing COVID-19 scourge.

"The postponement is necessitated by various factor that are COVID related and logistical. But we would like to assure the nation that the concert will indeed take place as it is meant to give the country hope during these difficult times," said MTC's Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs, Tim Ekandjo.

The gospel concept line-up remains as earlier announced at the launch with 17 performances, both Namibians and South African gospel singers. the stage will be graced by personalities to demonstrate that there is indeed light at the end of the tunnel. Faith musical ambassadors like Vuuyo, Pride, Franklin and Dee'A, Rodney Seibeb, Maranatha, Joharetha, Elizabeth, Manda Gabriel, Effy-Otjimbundu, Ayanda Ntanzi, Benjamin Dube, Buci Radebe and the Nam Gospel United will feature the line-up.

Choirs Clive and now Generation choir, Collective Gospel choir, Vox Vitae and the Vocal reflection will also grace the stage with their soft melodies.

"COVID-19 has affected and continues to affect us in different ways. Some have lost relatives, friends, jobs or salary cuts, and the numbers are just on the rise. With this concept, we are saying that we must never lose hope. As a nation, the challenges that we are faced with too shall come to pass. But for now, let us keep safe and fight this enemy," Ekandjo added.