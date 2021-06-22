Liberia: African Youths Peer Review Committee Welcomes Biometric Voting Process

With the emergence of digital and other new forms of technological operations in Liberia, the African Youths Peer Review Committee (AYPRC) said it welcomes the idea of introducing a Biometric Voting Process (BVR) ahead of the country's 2023 general and Presidential elections.

Monday, June 7, 2021, the National Elections Commission of Liberia launched the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) study aimed at reducing some of the consistent electoral irregularities associated with past elections. NEC said the new BVR process when it becomes operational, it will enhanced voter confidence and increase the integrity, accuracy and transparency of the country's electoral process.

As a continental youth organization that believes in transparency, accountability, and standardized democratic values, AYPRC sees the introduction of the BVR process in Liberia as an epitome of true transition from the analog system of voting to a more technological guided process.

The organization, in its Press Release issued in Monrovia Monday, June 21, 2021 notes that with the frequent complaints of electoral frauds that have always been trumpeted by candidates in previous elections, the new BVR process will address several electoral issues ranging from double registration, duplication and enhance credibility in Liberia's electoral process.

According to AYPRC, BVR is a globally accepted strategy often used to curtail electoral irregularities especially in terms of getting the right data of those participating in a particular election.

The group is calling on the Government of Liberia through the National Elections Commission not to only consider studying the possibility of introducing a BVR system in the country's electoral process but to make sure that such system is integrated in the holding of the pending 2023 elections.

The continental youth group is also calling on the NEC to embark on a massive awareness exercise as soon as possible to educate the population as to how the BVR process work and its meaningful imparts it will have on the country's electoral system.

AYPRC, like many other international institutions, says it believes that the 2023 elections in Liberia is crucial and as such all useful electoral mechanisms are essential to keep the country peaceful during and after the holding of the 2023 polls.