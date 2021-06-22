Egypt: Sports Ministry's Strategy Aims to Promote Sports Among Egyptians - Min.

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhy said on Monday his ministry's strategy aims to achieve human capacity building by promoting the culture of sports among Egyptians and making regular physical exercise part of their lifestyle.

Sobhy's remarks came during a meeting with trainers of the "Sports for Development" program, held in Alexandria's youth city, with the participation of 300 female trainers from eight governorates.

The program is being co-implemented by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and UNICEF.

It aims to promote the inclusivity of sports and ensure girls' participation in sports and physical activity with life skills. It also aims to further young people's civic engagement through civic education and adolescents and youth parliaments programs.

The entrenched collaboration between the MoYS and UNICEF represents a key breakthrough to support young people in Egypt with an equity and gender lens and with focus on innovation for development.