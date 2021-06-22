Egypt Reports 509 New Coronavirus Cases, 39 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said Monday night that 509 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 277,797.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 39 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 15,898.

As many as 440 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 206,053 so far, the spokesman said.