Egypt: Minister Launches E-Catalog for Promotion of Egyptian Products Globally

22 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of the Public Business Sector Hesham Tawfiq launched on Monday an e-catalog for the promotion of Egyptian products on the global markets.

Speaking at a press conference on this occasion, Tawfiq said the catalog is based on a platform that comprises information on the products of Egyptian companies.

The catalog will be used by El Nasr Export and Import Company for marketing Egyptian products in various countries with an aim to increase Egypt's exports, particularly in Africa, the minister said.

He added that the plan to prepare this catalog started almost two years ago with the launch of the shipping line (Ain Sokhna-Mombasa) to export Egypt's products not only to Kenya but to various other African countries, including Sudan, Mauritania, Tunisia, Algeria, Nigeria, Somalia, and Madagascar.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X