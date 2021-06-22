Egypt: Minister Launches E-Catalog for Promotion of Egyptian Products Globally

Minister of the Public Business Sector Hesham Tawfiq launched on Monday an e-catalog for the promotion of Egyptian products on the global markets.

Speaking at a press conference on this occasion, Tawfiq said the catalog is based on a platform that comprises information on the products of Egyptian companies.

The catalog will be used by El Nasr Export and Import Company for marketing Egyptian products in various countries with an aim to increase Egypt's exports, particularly in Africa, the minister said.

He added that the plan to prepare this catalog started almost two years ago with the launch of the shipping line (Ain Sokhna-Mombasa) to export Egypt's products not only to Kenya but to various other African countries, including Sudan, Mauritania, Tunisia, Algeria, Nigeria, Somalia, and Madagascar.