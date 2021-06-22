Egypt Highlights Family's Important Roles to Contain Covid-19

Egypt's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva Ahmed Ihab Gamal Eddin said Cairo has coordinated with over 95 countries to issue a joint statement on the pivotal role played by families to overcome the crises, including the outbreak of Covid-19.

Gamal Eddin's remarks came at the 47th regular session of the Human Rights Council, which kicked off on Monday at the United Nations Office in Geneva, focusing mainly on protecting and enhancing social rights.

International treaties stipulate that family is the main and natural unit in the society and it should be protected and helped by the State and society, the joint statement said.

Family has played very important roles to alleviate the repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak and contain the pandemic, the note reiterated.

Family-oriented programs and policies should be increased by all countries to strengthen social solidarity, it added.