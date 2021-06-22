Egypt, Greece Probe Cooperation At Expanded Talks Session

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis co-chaired on Monday an expanded talks session at the cabinet premises in Cairo.

The ministers of electricity, petroleum and environment and Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Badr Abdel Aati attended thesession, alongside Greek Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Change Kostas Skrekas and a host of senior officials from both countries.

Welcoming the Greek prime minister, who is on his first official visit to Egypt , Madbouli voiced appreciation of Greece's support for Egypt at the European Union.

He added that Cairo is looking forward to Greece's continued support on that score, while working for furthering cooperation ties, especially in energy projects, power interconnection through the Greek island of Crete, and exporting Egypt's surplus gas to Europe.

The premier also stressed that he is closely following up with relevant ministers joint cooperation plans and proposals within the framework of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum .