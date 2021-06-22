South Africa: Think African Podcast EP 4 - Why We Occupy

22 June 2021
African Arguments
interview By Think African

African Arguments is delighted to partner with the Think African podcast series, created by Sound Africa in cooperation with Heinrich Böll Stiftung Cape Town. Think African examines the big questions that define the world from an unapologetically African point of view. Episodes are released twice a month and are hosted by Jedi Ramalapa, Editor in Chief of Sound Africa.

In episode four, we talk about access to land, property and housing rights, which continue to be contentious conflict riddled issues on the continent. Is anarchy the only viable alternative? We speak to Kelly-Eve Koopman, a member of the We See You, an art collective of queer black & coloured activists who occupied a mansion in Camps Bay in solidarity with all occupations around the country.

Listen below or subscribe to Sound Africa at Stitcher, Apple, Soundcloud, TuneIn or Spotify. See the rest of the episodes on African Arguments.

Sound Africa · Think African Episode 4

The Think African podcast series examines the big questions that define the world from an unapologetically African point of view.

Read the original of this report, including embedded links and illustrations, on the African Arguments site.

Copyright © 2021 African Arguments. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

