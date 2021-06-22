South Africa: Think African Podcast EP 4 - Why We Occupy

interview

African Arguments is delighted to partner with the Think African podcast series, created by Sound Africa in cooperation with Heinrich Böll Stiftung Cape Town. Think African examines the big questions that define the world from an unapologetically African point of view. Episodes are released twice a month and are hosted by Jedi Ramalapa, Editor in Chief of Sound Africa.

In episode four, we talk about access to land, property and housing rights, which continue to be contentious conflict riddled issues on the continent. Is anarchy the only viable alternative? We speak to Kelly-Eve Koopman, a member of the We See You, an art collective of queer black & coloured activists who occupied a mansion in Camps Bay in solidarity with all occupations around the country.

Sound Africa · Think African Episode 4

