Nigeria: Senate Confirms Yahaya As Chief of Army Staff

22 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff.

The confirmation was sequel to the presentation and consideration of the Joint Committee on Defence and Army on the confirmation of the Nomination of Major General Farouk Yahaya for appointment as Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and presented by the Chairman, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, All Progressives Congress, APC, Sokoto North.

Recall that President Buhari appointed General Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff following the death of Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash near Kaduna International Airport penultimate Friday.

Also recall that Muhammadu Buhari had last week, written to the Senate, seeking for the confirmation of the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff.

The letter according to President Buhari was in line with the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan had read the letter during plenary.

According to Buhari in the letter, Yahaya's appointment was in compliance with the provisions of Section 18 subsection 1 of the Armed Forces Act 2004.

The letter had read in part: "In compliance with the provisions of section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"His CV is herewith attached. It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X