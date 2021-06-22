Nigeria: Senate Confirms Yahaya As Chief of Army Staff

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff.

The confirmation was sequel to the presentation and consideration of the Joint Committee on Defence and Army on the confirmation of the Nomination of Major General Farouk Yahaya for appointment as Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and presented by the Chairman, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, All Progressives Congress, APC, Sokoto North.

Recall that President Buhari appointed General Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff following the death of Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash near Kaduna International Airport penultimate Friday.

Also recall that Muhammadu Buhari had last week, written to the Senate, seeking for the confirmation of the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff.

The letter according to President Buhari was in line with the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan had read the letter during plenary.

According to Buhari in the letter, Yahaya's appointment was in compliance with the provisions of Section 18 subsection 1 of the Armed Forces Act 2004.

The letter had read in part: "In compliance with the provisions of section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"His CV is herewith attached. It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner."

Vanguard News Nigeria