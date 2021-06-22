Nigeria: #EndSARS Protester Who Gave Birth in Prison Granted N10m Bail

Kemisola Ogunniyi, the #EndSARS protester who was delivered of a baby in prison, has been granted N10 million bail.

Ogunniyi was arrested by soldiers in Akure, Ondo State capital, after the violence that erupted in the wake of the October 2020 #EndSARS protests.

Ogunniyi, who was two months pregnant at the time of her arrest, gave birth to a baby boy on June 16, 2021.

On Tuesday, an Ondo High Court granted bail to Ogunniyi who had been detained at Surulere Prison in Ondo East Local Government Area of the state.

In his ruling, Justice Omolara Adejumo granted her a N10 million bail and a surety in like sum.

The judge, however, ordered the prison authorities to allow her go home for her child's naming.

She held that the suspect can return to prison to fulfill her bail condition after the naming ceremony, which will hold on Wednesday.

Ogunniyi and three others were accused of razing the state secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

She alongside other suspects were charged with arson, riotous assembly, stealing and malicious damage.