Nigeria: #EndSARS Protester Who Gave Birth in Prison Granted N10m Bail

22 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bola Ojuola

Kemisola Ogunniyi, the #EndSARS protester who was delivered of a baby in prison, has been granted N10 million bail.

Ogunniyi was arrested by soldiers in Akure, Ondo State capital, after the violence that erupted in the wake of the October 2020 #EndSARS protests.

Ogunniyi, who was two months pregnant at the time of her arrest, gave birth to a baby boy on June 16, 2021.

On Tuesday, an Ondo High Court granted bail to Ogunniyi who had been detained at Surulere Prison in Ondo East Local Government Area of the state.

In his ruling, Justice Omolara Adejumo granted her a N10 million bail and a surety in like sum.

The judge, however, ordered the prison authorities to allow her go home for her child's naming.

She held that the suspect can return to prison to fulfill her bail condition after the naming ceremony, which will hold on Wednesday.

Ogunniyi and three others were accused of razing the state secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

She alongside other suspects were charged with arson, riotous assembly, stealing and malicious damage.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X