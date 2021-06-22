Nigeria: Another Tanker Explodes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

22 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Last November, at least two people died while 29 vehicles were razed following a tanker explosion at the Kara Bridge of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says a number of vehicles have been destroyed in a tanker explosion at Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Tuesday.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that it occurred at about 6.20 a.m.

Mr Umar said the explosion occurred in front of Romona trailer park at Ogere.

"The fire is serious; the number of vehicles involved cannot be ascertained yet.

"Ogun State Fire Service has arrived the scene, while FRSC operatives are on ground managing the traffic situation," he said.

Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

