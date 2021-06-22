Nigeria: NBA Celebrates 50 Years Call to Bar of Three Members in Warri

National President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr Olumide Akpata has lauded the Warri branch of the body for celebrating the 50 years Call to Bar of three of its eminent members, Chief Thompson Okpoko, SAN, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo and Dr Young Oshevire Esombi.

Hailing the legal icons for their role in building the profession Akpata said he started his legal practice in the Chambers of one of them in Warri.

He further mourned the demise of one of the honorees , Dr Esombi, who passed on about eighteen days ago.

Chairman of the Warri branch of the body, Chief Emmanuel Uti, in his address enjoined the Acting Chief Judge and the Judicial Service Commission in the state to " stop Judicial appointments that are shrouded in secrecy so that the NBA will not feel that it is being ignored "

Uti further lauded the three legal luminaries, describing them as legal icons in the country.

Chairman of the event , Hon Justice F.F. Tabai , congratulated the honorees , noting that he also started his practice in Warri.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who was represented by his deputy, Bar Kingsley Otuaro and former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, in their separate speeches also commended the honorees.

Governor Okowa called on the NBA to continue to fight for the oppressed.

Justice of the Supreme Court, JSC, Amina Adamu Augie , gave the lecture on : Persistent problems in litigation in Nigeria: a voice from the BAR".

She charged lawyers and Judges to continue to take steps to maintain integrity in the judiciary, adding she commended the honorees.

