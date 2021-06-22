Kenya: KeNHA Blames 'Soil' on Kangemi Bridge Collapse

22 June 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hillary Kimuyu

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has 'blamed' the soil around the retaining wall of the Kangemi bridge for its collapse.

The iconic bridge collapsed on Monday, June 21, injuring at least three people, after part of the Kangemi Flyover that is under construction tumbled down trapping some of the workers under the debris.

"Amid ongoing works along the James Gichuru-Rironi Road project at Kangemi, the soil around the retaining wall of Kangemi Bridge collapsed.

Confirming the incident, KenNHA said two people sustained minor wounds while the third person suffered serious injuries.

They were rushed to Eagles Hospital in Westlands where two of them were treated and discharged while the remaining was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

STATUS UPDATE ON KANGEMI BRIDGE ACCIDENT pic.twitter.com/IrExnYU3rX

- Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) June 21, 2021

Witnesses said the workers on the lower side of the flyover were buried in the sand after one of the pillars and a wall collapsed.

The incident also caused a huge traffic snarl-up along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The collapsed flyover is part of the Sh16 billion Waiyaki Way expansion project awarded to China Wu Yi Construction Company.

KeNHA regretted the accident and promised to exercise more caution henceforth.

"KeNHa regrets this unfortunate incident and is keen to ensure that safety is a priority in all road projects," KeNHA added in the same statement.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X