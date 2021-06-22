Kenya: KeNHA Blames 'Soil' on Kangemi Bridge Collapse

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has 'blamed' the soil around the retaining wall of the Kangemi bridge for its collapse.

The iconic bridge collapsed on Monday, June 21, injuring at least three people, after part of the Kangemi Flyover that is under construction tumbled down trapping some of the workers under the debris.

"Amid ongoing works along the James Gichuru-Rironi Road project at Kangemi, the soil around the retaining wall of Kangemi Bridge collapsed.

Confirming the incident, KenNHA said two people sustained minor wounds while the third person suffered serious injuries.

They were rushed to Eagles Hospital in Westlands where two of them were treated and discharged while the remaining was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Witnesses said the workers on the lower side of the flyover were buried in the sand after one of the pillars and a wall collapsed.

The incident also caused a huge traffic snarl-up along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The collapsed flyover is part of the Sh16 billion Waiyaki Way expansion project awarded to China Wu Yi Construction Company.

KeNHA regretted the accident and promised to exercise more caution henceforth.

"KeNHa regrets this unfortunate incident and is keen to ensure that safety is a priority in all road projects," KeNHA added in the same statement.