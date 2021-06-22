Kenya: Woman Shot, Robbed in Donholm

22 June 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hillary Kimuyu

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after she was shot and seriously wounded by thugs on a motorcycle in the Greenspan area, Donholm, in Nairobi, on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Police have launched a manhunt for the gangsters who also stole from her.

According to the police, the unidentified woman was headed home when the gang struck, shooting her in the chest as they grabbed a bag that she had and sped off.

The middle-aged woman was left lying on a pool of her blood and was later rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The latest incident comes as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) appealed to members of the public to report mugging cases to the police amid a worrying trend in the city,

On the same day, for instance, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) presenter Shiksha Arora described how she was robbed at the Globe roundabout flyover.

Through a thread on Twitter, the sassy presenter recounted the near-death ordeal where she was strangled and left to gasp for air.

The incident, according to Shiksha happened at around 5:20 PM where a guy knocked her side mirror bending it back, and walked away.

DCI on Monday pleaded with city residents who have fallen victims to file formal complaints at the Nairobi Central DCI offices whenever such unfortunate incidents happen instead of social media rants.

"Whereas sharing mugging cases on social media is good for sensitization, members of the public are encouraged to file formal complaints to help the police and the prosecution build water-tight cases against perpetrators once arrests are made," said DCI in a statement.

"Many are scenarios when suspected muggers go scot-free even after they have been arrested along various Streets and Walks within the CBD, as the few who report at the station fail to pursue their cases or never turn up for hearings," said DCI.

Last week, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai promised to enhance security in the CBD over the surge in criminal activities where a gang has been terrorising people within Nairobi's Central Business District, with multiple cases reported at Kamukunji and Central Police Station.

