Kenya: Activist Mwangi Warns Kenyans on Fighting Police

22 June 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Activist Boniface Mwangi has warned Kenyans against attacking police officers.

He was reacting to a video making rounds on social media of an unknown man fighting two police officers.

The activist narrated how he almost became a cripple after officers ganged up on him following an altercation with an officer.

Mwangi says he fought an officer in self-defense, but he was dragged into a basement at city hall and beaten.

According to Mwangi the officers chained his hands and beat him. He was rescued by a relative and Ziwani MCA Millicent Mugadi.

"I did this once in self- defense pale (at) City Hall, they ganged up, dragged me to the basement, chained my hands on a box, and they beat me till my saliva dried. A relative and Ziwani MCA Millicent came to my rescue, but if they hadn't, I would have been crippled or murdered. Don't do it," he posted on Twitter.

I did this once in self defence pale City Hall, they ganged up, dragged me to the basement, chained my hands on a box and they beat me till my saliva dried. A relative & Ziwani MCA Millicent came to my rescue but if they hadn't, I would have been crippled or murdered.Don't do it! pic.twitter.com/zTprwD4A9s

- Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) June 22, 2021

