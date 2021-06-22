South Africa: Apartheid-Era Crimes - a Commission of Inquiry Is Needed to Establish the Truth

analysis

The former TRC commissioners and the families of victims of apartheid-era crimes believe that a commission of inquiry is the only way to bypass the vested and conflicted interests of political leaders who are hiding the truth.

Judging by the happenings at the Zondo Commission, the reports of ongoing corruption and the desperate poverty so many people find themselves in, the ANC has a lot to answer for.

But in the quest for renewal and unity based on principle and public service, one of the issues it must also provide answers for is why 300+ cases handed over by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2003 for further investigation continue to gather dust.

In March 2021, a fresh appeal for President Cyril Ramaphosa to act was written by former commissioners of the TRC. Their plea had been made several times before, as well as by families of victims and 18 of South Africa's leading human rights organisations.

However, in light of the stonewalling and non-responses in the past (the first letter was written in 2019), the latest letter calls for the president to:

"Appoint, without further delay, an independent commission of inquiry into...