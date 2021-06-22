South Africa: Apartheid-Era Crimes - a Commission of Inquiry Is Needed to Establish the Truth

21 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

The former TRC commissioners and the families of victims of apartheid-era crimes believe that a commission of inquiry is the only way to bypass the vested and conflicted interests of political leaders who are hiding the truth.

Judging by the happenings at the Zondo Commission, the reports of ongoing corruption and the desperate poverty so many people find themselves in, the ANC has a lot to answer for.

But in the quest for renewal and unity based on principle and public service, one of the issues it must also provide answers for is why 300+ cases handed over by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2003 for further investigation continue to gather dust.

In March 2021, a fresh appeal for President Cyril Ramaphosa to act was written by former commissioners of the TRC. Their plea had been made several times before, as well as by families of victims and 18 of South Africa's leading human rights organisations.

However, in light of the stonewalling and non-responses in the past (the first letter was written in 2019), the latest letter calls for the president to:

"Appoint, without further delay, an independent commission of inquiry into...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X