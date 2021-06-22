Southern Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Attends SADC Extraordinary Summit in Maputo, 23 Jun

21 June 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will participate in the Extraordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Maputo, Republic of Mozambique, on 23 June 2021.

The purpose of the Summit is, among others, to consider the proposed SADC Regional Response and Support to the Republic of Mozambique to address terrorism and acts of violent extremism in the Cabo Delgado Province in the Republic of Mozambique.

This Summit will be a follow up of the Extraordinary SADC Double Troika Summit that took place in Mozambique, on 27 May 2021.

The Summit will be preceded by a meeting of Ministers on Tuesday, 22 June 2021.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor and the Minister of State Security Ms Ayanda Dlodlo

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X