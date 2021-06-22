South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Updates On Coronavirus Covid-19 in Western Cape, 21 Jun

press release

As at 1pm on 21 June 2021, the Western Cape had 12 767 active COVID-19 infections, with a total number of 309 910 COVID-19 cases to date and 285 079 recoveries.

The Western Cape has recorded 37 additional deaths since our last daily update on Friday, 18 June, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 12 064. This includes deaths that have occurred in the last week, and only captured now in this reporting period. We send our condolences to the loved ones of those who have passed.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape COVID-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. To view the Dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

You can also view the Western Cape Government's vaccine registration dashboard by visiting: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/vaccine-dashboard

Premier Winde calls on residents to be vigilant as average cases increase to 1000 a day

I urge residents to be vigilant and adhere to the golden rules of hygiene. We are seeing a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections with an average of 1000 new cases being diagnosed each day, over the last 7 days.

We are also seeing:

60% week-on-week increase in case numbers in all regions, excluding Khayelitsha;

20% of all tests are coming back positive;

80 hospital admissions on average per day; and

13 deaths on average per day.

We must practice the lifesaving behaviours we have learnt over the past year if we are to save lives and livelihoods.

It is vital that we avoid gatherings, particularly where they include those outside your immediate household. We need to protect our airspaces and limit our interactions with those outside of our immediate circle.

If you must go out, it is essential that you:

Avoid social gatherings

Always wear your mask;

If you need to meet, keep your gathering short, small and outdoors; and

If indoors, ensure your space is well ventilated, by opening windows and doors, where possible.

Remember to stay home if you are sick and organize a test if you have symptoms. However, if you have any difficulty breathing, you must seek healthcare urgently.

Those at highest risk of severe COVID-19 illness and hospitalisation, including the elderly and those with Diabetes and high blood pressure, must take every precaution possible over this time.

Premier Winde joins Old Mutual & Netcare for vaccine site launch at Old Mutual Park

Today, I had the pleasure of taking part in the launch of a private vaccination centre at Old Mutual Park, Cape Town. I want to thank Old Mutual Limited and Netcare for making this vaccine site possible and for the important role they have played throughout the pandemic.

The facility will have an initial capacity of about 1 400 vaccinations per day, which will be ramped up to 3 000 vaccinations per day.

At the start of the mass vaccination programme on 17 May, I committed the Western Cape Government to a successful vaccine rollout that would provide everyone with an opportunity to be vaccinated.

We are doing this by opening sites across the metro and province, as well as assisting in the rollout of private sites. We're also vaccinating residents in old age homes and bed-ridden citizens at their homes.

Over the past five weeks, a total of 205 vaccine sites have been opened across the Western Cape, which includes a total of 33 active private sector sites.

This week we plan to have 155 public active vaccination sites.

Western Cape Government is ready to scale up its vaccinations

The Western Cape Government is ready to scale up the number of vaccine sites should we receive additional vaccines.

Last Thursday, 17 June, we received 49 140 vaccines, which will be used this week. This number is lower than what was anticipated which means that we have had to revise our target for this week to administer just 50 000 vaccines.