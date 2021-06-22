Gambia: Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Congratulates Pap Saine

22 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)

"We learnt with great joy and happiness of your recent International Award as 2021 Africa's Most Respected Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Award in the media-print category by the African Industry CEO Awards.

Indeed, such an award is a great joy for not only you, your family and staff but indeed it's an award for the whole of the Gambia as a Nation. For that reason, the members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at hereby joins you in this joy and great achievement of yours. We should all continue to be humble and grateful to Allah Almighty for His grace and mercy upon us all.

On behalf of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at and my own humble behalf, I wish to congratulate you on this achievement of yours and pray that may Allah Almighty out of His infinite blessings make it a great blessing for you, your family, staff and the whole country.

May Allah Almighty continue to bless you. Ameen

Wassalam

Yours Sincerely

Signed:

Baba F. Trawally, Amir

