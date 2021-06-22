Cameroon: Athletics Cup of Cameroon - INJS Lifts Trophies

The fifth edition of the competition and the 59th edition of the national championship took place in Yaounde last weekend.

The Yaounde Omnipsports Stadium was the venue of the final of the 59th edition of the national athletics championship and the fifth edition of the Cup of Cameroon. Organised by the Cameroon Athletics Federation (FECA ATHLETICS) the competition brought together over 100 athletes from clubs from across the country. The athletes competed in several disciplines in the track and field. The track events are 100m, 200m, 400m, 1,500m, 5,000, 10,000m, 10,000m 10km walk and 20km walk. The field events included long jump, high jump, triple jump, shot put, discus and javelin throws. The joint competition equally marked the end of the 2021 athletics season in Cameroon.

The competition was equally in preparation for the upcoming International Athletics Grand Prix which will take place in Lagos, Nigeria next week. After two days of intense competition, the National Institute of Youth and Sports (INJS) athletics clubs emerged overall winners of the Cup of Cameroon in the men and women's categories. In the women's competition, INJS finished first with 13 medals; seven gold, five silver and one bronze. They were followed by Cameroon Sport with four medals; three gold and one silver. FAP Athletics Club was third with nine medals; one gold, four silver and four bronze. In the men's category, INJS won 12 medals; seven gold; three silver and two bronze. FAP Athletics Club was second with 16 medals; four gold, five silver and seven bronze and Cameroon Sport with five medals ; stwo gold; one silver and three bronze.

At the end of it all, FAP men and women's athletics clubs finished as winners of the national championship and INJS men and women won the Cup of Cameroon. Emmanuel Esseme was voted the best athlete-of the season in the men's competition while Kosenda Rey was the best female athlete. Trophies and prizes were awarded to athletes who distinguished themselves during the season. The Secretary General of the Cameroon Athletics Federation, Charles Kouh Koteh said the athletes put up good performances. He however regretted that no athlete attained the minimal performance for the Olympic Games but was certain that more athletes will qualify for the grand event as they go for the next major international competition.