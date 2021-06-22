Cameroon: Cup of Cameroon Quarterfinals - Between Enthusiasm, Experience

Racing will be meeting the experienced Coton Sport of Garoua just like Union Sportive of Douala will be clashing with amateur side AS Dibamba alongside other interesting fixtures.

The 2021 edition of the Cup of Cameroon is producing several surprises as some inferior clubs progress to the quarterfinals. More exciting is the fact that these teams will be facing their seniors in the game. Anxiety looms as their performance in previous stages of the competition with opponents similar to those in the quarterfinals got congratulatory notes.

This is the case of amateur side Options Sport Academy of Limbe who will be facing Elite One club Astres of Douala in the quarterfinals. The game promises to be thrilling given that Options Sport had beaten first division side Eding Sport in the 16th finals before overpowering amateur mate, Ecole de Football des Brasseries in the 8th finals to pick a spot in the quarterfinals. Again, second division side Racing will be facing Cameroon's football giant Coton Sport. Racing has put up a good fight so far given that they successfully sent Elite one side AS Fortuna packing in the 16th finals. They crossed to the 8th finals and beat another Elite one side New Stars 2-1 to book a spot in the quarterfinals. Though Coton Sport seems to be largely superior over Racing, the fighting spirit of the later could make the game tough.

Amateur club AS Dibamba will be meeting Elite One club Union Sportive of Douala in the quarterfinals. A game of two clubs with different strengths but it is clear that AS Dibamba will strive to prove to fans that they did not qualify for this crucial phase by chance. AS Dibamba picked a place in the quarterfinals by beating Olympique of Biwong-Bane. This was after they had floored elite one giant Bamboutos of Mbouda in the 16th finals. Enough reason why AS Dibamba may hope to make history again by beating giant Union Sportive who overpowered Fovu Club of Baham in the 8th finals.

The opponents of PWD Bamenda who picked a spot in the quarterfinals by beating Renaissance of Ngoumou 2-1 is not yet known. This is because a 16th final game pitting Renaissance of Noun and Avion Academy did not hold. It was decided that the match will be played on a later date. The winner of the said match is expected to meet Djiko FC in the 8th finals. With these matches still on the wait, it means that PWD will be facing either Djiko, Avion or Renaissance of Noun.