South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha On Education Sector Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

22 June 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

North West ready for education sector vaccination roll-out

The North West Health MEC, Madoda Sambatha has assured the Education Sector of his Department's preparedness and readiness to start the educators vaccination programme.

The education sector vaccination programme follows on the heels of the elderly 60 and above vaccination which started on the 17 May.

Since the start of the vaccination programme, the Province has registered close to 160000 and close to 90000 have been vaccinated. Much more still needs to be done to have all individual citizens registered and vaccinated per category.

The two MECs for Health and Education will visit the vaccination sites with the vaccination programme starting on Wednesday, 23rd June 2021. It will continue until Thursday, 8th July 2021, a day before schools close to mark the end of the second school term.

"Now that we are introducing vaccination to another category which is educators, it is important that they also use the opportunity afforded to them to register and vaccinate before we can move to another category. However the Department is prepared and ready to vaccinate all who will come forward", said MEC Sambatha

The Department has readied 26 health facilities across the Province.

These are made of district hospitals and largely community health centers and clinics. All of them will be ready on the first day of the start of the educators vaccination programme tomorrow.

Vaccination is voluntary but highly recommended as a plan to achieve population immunity in the Province and country. Those who are vaccinated are however still encouraged to adhere to COVID-19 regulations and prevention measures like wearing a mask, keeping social distancing, avoiding crowded places and gatherings as well as ensuring we sanitize and wash our hands regularly.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X