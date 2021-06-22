South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha On Education Sector Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

press release

North West ready for education sector vaccination roll-out

The North West Health MEC, Madoda Sambatha has assured the Education Sector of his Department's preparedness and readiness to start the educators vaccination programme.

The education sector vaccination programme follows on the heels of the elderly 60 and above vaccination which started on the 17 May.

Since the start of the vaccination programme, the Province has registered close to 160000 and close to 90000 have been vaccinated. Much more still needs to be done to have all individual citizens registered and vaccinated per category.

The two MECs for Health and Education will visit the vaccination sites with the vaccination programme starting on Wednesday, 23rd June 2021. It will continue until Thursday, 8th July 2021, a day before schools close to mark the end of the second school term.

"Now that we are introducing vaccination to another category which is educators, it is important that they also use the opportunity afforded to them to register and vaccinate before we can move to another category. However the Department is prepared and ready to vaccinate all who will come forward", said MEC Sambatha

The Department has readied 26 health facilities across the Province.

These are made of district hospitals and largely community health centers and clinics. All of them will be ready on the first day of the start of the educators vaccination programme tomorrow.

Vaccination is voluntary but highly recommended as a plan to achieve population immunity in the Province and country. Those who are vaccinated are however still encouraged to adhere to COVID-19 regulations and prevention measures like wearing a mask, keeping social distancing, avoiding crowded places and gatherings as well as ensuring we sanitize and wash our hands regularly.