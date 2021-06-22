South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Hears That Delays in Completion of Mega Projects Contribute to Load-Shedding

document

The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises yesterday conducted an oversight visit at Medupi Power Station in Lephalale, Limpopo.

The committee heard from the power station management that the delays in completion of Medupi and Kusile power stations, have contributed to the problem of load-shedding in the country.

The executives conceded that the delayed completion of the two mega projects (Medupi and Kusile), aging power stations and inadequate maintenance are contributing to the unreliability of electricity supply in the country.

"As a country we are worried about the problem of load-shedding, we hope these two plants will assist in changing the situation. We cannot grow the economy without efficient energy supply", said committee Chairperson Mr Khaya Magaxa.

The committee has, however, appreciated the progress at Medupi where the main construction is almost complete, and the current work of fixing defects is underway.

The construction of Medupi began in 2007 and to date an amount of R123 billion has been spent on the coal powered electricity plant. The committee will today visit Kusile power station in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.