South Africa: Lost in (Mis)translation - Probe Into Alleged Ban On Afrikaans At Maties Residences Hears Starkly Conflicting Arguments

22 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Pitt

Deep-seated language issues at Stellenbosch University are popping up again as the SA Human Rights Commission continues a probe into allegations that Afrikaans in some residences has been prohibited. Last week's hearings were marked by vastly contrasting testimonies.

"The irony is not lost on me; maybe we are dealing with something that is being lost in translation here; maybe we are dealing with something more sinister," Matthew du Plessis, of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), said to Jethro Georgiades and Jason Reid of the Stellenbosch University private student organisation, Capri, who appeared before the commission last week.

Du Plessis noted that there was a clear disparity between "two seemingly well-justified positions" in the current language tensions at the university, and he wanted to know why.

He was on the panel at the SAHRC's inquiry - chaired by Chris Nissen - into the alleged prohibition of the use of Afrikaans that was reported in at least four residences in March.

Several allegations were lodged to the commission by students who had said they were similarly not allowed to speak Afrikaans in their residence spaces.

What happened during March?

Earlier in 2021 it was reported...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

