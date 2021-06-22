South Africa: Western Cape Human Settlements Assists With Upskilling Youth

22 June 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Western Cape Department of Human Settlements' Youth in Human Settlements Programme (YiHSP), ensures that young people in the Western Cape are presented with opportunities to upskill and empower themselves on an annual basis.

This is all part of the Western Cape Government's (WCG) initiative to provide a conducive environment for the youth to reach their full potential, by providing training and opportunities. This is particularly for those young people active or interested in the built environment sector.

The YiHS programme focusses on experiential training in the built environment, and targets those between 18 - 34 years old. This programme includes:

Accredited training,

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and basic toolkits will be provided as per the Trade trained in,

There is no cost to the municipality or contractors, and

A stipend from the EPWP budget is provided, on attendance for a period of 3-6 months employment.

In Uniondale, located in the Central Karoo, there are 9 young people that are currently being trained as plumbers. As part of the Grabouw Rooidakke Housing project, situated in the Theewaterskloof Municipal area, we will see 60 young people commencing with training in the second quarter of this financial year. 15 of these young people are being trained for bricklaying, 15 for plastering, 15 for carpentry and 15 for electrical.

In addition, 45 young people, consisting of 15 for bricklaying, 15 for plastering and 15 for painting will also commence with their training at our Mountain View Housing project in Mossel Bay. Part of the extensive mentorship, empowerment and development programme in Mossel Bay, 5 local youth contractors were appointed, while 2 of the 5 were also assisted to register their own companies.

Further training opportunities are also earmarked for 30 young people at Sweethomes, Philippi and 10 young people at Conradie Park within the Cape Metropole. This is planned for later in the 2021/2022 financial year.

Our commitment to the empowerment of young people in the Western Cape is also evidenced by no less than 50% of our Human Settlements Development Grant (HSDG) being allocated to Small Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMME's). This particularly benefits our youth.

I would like to thank the various contractors for their contribution to developing our young people in this province. The Western Cape Government is convinced that mentorship, training and development will lead to further empowered and employable young people in this province.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

