South Africa: Proteas Reignite Their Fight Around a Fire

22 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The Proteas' 2-0 win over the West Indies in the Caribbean was their first away series victory in four years, achieved on the back of excellent performances from old hands.

Shortly before two South African rugby players were burning themselves around a fire pit in Ireland, the Proteas cricket squad sat around a fire in Pretoria. No cricketers were harmed in the incident -- at least not immediately.

The only damage that emerged from the Proteas' "fire pit chat", was inflicted on the West Indies in the Caribbean several weeks later thanks to ruthless performances over seven days of cricket.

Amid the crackle of the fire, the sparks that drifted off into the night and the flickering flames, skipper Dean Elgar spoke in the only way he knew how -- straight and without frills. What was said didn't win the series, but it set a tone.

On Monday the Proteas sealed a 2-0 series win over the West Indies in St Lucia with a 158-run victory in the second Test. It followed an innings and 63-run first Test victory and gave South Africa their first away series win since New Zealand in 2017.

After four long years and four series'...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

