South Africa: Karpowership Fluffs Its Lines - Horrible PR Reveals All We Need to Know

21 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Alexander Parker

It requires entitlement and ignorance to think you can walk into South Africa and hide looting with a smokescreen of racial disharmony and get away with it, even if you're a big London PR company. After watching Bell Pottinger collapse under the weight of its own disgusting track record, you'd think people would pay more attention.

Perhaps it is precisely because the space is so poorly understood that there are so many nincompoops claiming to be communications professionals. Altogether too many people are unable to discern between marketing, PR, crisis and strategic communications, lobbying and the writing of speeches and opinion. Some people are good at one or two of these things -- and they are very useful indeed. A few can do it all, and they are very expensive and usually very picky about who they work for.

South Africa resembles the bottom of the Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the ocean. If Mount Everest were moved there, there'd still be 2km of water between the summit and the surface of the Pacific. At pressures more than 1,000 times that of the atmosphere -- pressures you would expect no living thing to endure -- strange, scary and ugly...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X