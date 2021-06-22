South Africa: Karpowership Fluffs Its Lines - Horrible PR Reveals All We Need to Know

opinion

It requires entitlement and ignorance to think you can walk into South Africa and hide looting with a smokescreen of racial disharmony and get away with it, even if you're a big London PR company. After watching Bell Pottinger collapse under the weight of its own disgusting track record, you'd think people would pay more attention.

Perhaps it is precisely because the space is so poorly understood that there are so many nincompoops claiming to be communications professionals. Altogether too many people are unable to discern between marketing, PR, crisis and strategic communications, lobbying and the writing of speeches and opinion. Some people are good at one or two of these things -- and they are very useful indeed. A few can do it all, and they are very expensive and usually very picky about who they work for.

South Africa resembles the bottom of the Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the ocean. If Mount Everest were moved there, there'd still be 2km of water between the summit and the surface of the Pacific. At pressures more than 1,000 times that of the atmosphere -- pressures you would expect no living thing to endure -- strange, scary and ugly...