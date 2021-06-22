South Africa: A Covid Vaccine Roll-Out Sans Corruption Is the Panacea the State (And Country) Desperately Needs

21 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Hloni Bookholane

It is time to restore some pride and honour in public servants and government officials: a successful vaccine roll-out sans corruption may just be the panacea the government (and country) desperately needs.

The third Covid-19 wave is here, and it will be worse than the previous two. Months later, here we are. Intensive care units (ICUs) are expanding, surgical units are being decommissioned, and new wards are being (re) opened to prepare for the third wave of Covid-19 infections in South Africa. In Gauteng, the province hardest hit in this current wave, the situation is so dire that army medics have been deployed to buttress the response by healthcare workers.

Mounting evidence indicates that Covid-19 vaccinations likely reduce future transmission. However, in SA, not nearly enough people have been vaccinated to thwart what was a predictable third wave. Moreover, despite nearly 500,000 healthcare workers having been vaccinated through the Sisonke trial, the Herculean effort from the study team was not enough to prevent the current surge in infections.

The gravity of the third wave was preventable, yet our leaders decided not to act. First, SA has no shortage of accomplished scientists, professionals, and those with technical expertise to ensure mass...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

