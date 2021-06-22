South Africa: Why the Poor Die - Stories From the Front Line

analysis

The third wave of Covid-19 is upon us and it could not have come at a worse time. The inexplicable and unconscionable continued closure of Charlotte Maxeke hospital, with the weakness of the public health system, means that a structure that should have been saving lives is now contributing to illness and death.

Below are two stories that provide a window into the challenges facing overstretched health workers and the people who depend on public healthcare services.

A displaced doctor from Charlotte Maxeke hospital speaks to us. The doctor requested that we not use his/her name for fear of victimisation.

I'm one of the doctors working in the Wits circuit at Charlotte Maxeke and am currently displaced because of the fire and the subsequent closure of the hospital.

My experience of how this has impacted patients and people that I see directly has been the most notable at the oncology clinic which is currently being run out of Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

As a result of the closure of Charlotte Maxeke, it's seeing all of what is called south Gauteng... . that is, all of the patients who don't fall into the Pretoria drainage area. This means that anyone...