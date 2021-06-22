Kenya: Coffee Farmers Turn to Single Stem Pruning to Increase Production

22 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — A group of coffee farmers from Nyeri county are adopting a new method of coffee farming which they hope will increase their production and earnings.

The method, dubbed single stem pruning, allows a farmer to only tend to one stem in a coffee bush, and cut off all the others.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, this way of farming enables new stems to grow in the place of the stems you cut off.

Speaking during a field visit to members' farms the group's chairman Patrick Muchiri Wokabi said the system, if perfected, will improve the production and quality of their coffee.

It could also increase production by two folds.

"The reason why we have come up with this model is that with normal farming where farmers tend to three or more stems, the quality of coffee berries remains poor so grades such as AA and AB which fetch premium prices can never be realised" said Muchiri.

This comes at a time when Coffee production in the country has been on downward trend due to neglect of farming of the crop by many farmers.

He says that they are planning to build their own factory to ensure that they markert their own crop after identifying buyers.

"We as a group do not want to mix our crop with that from other farmers since we know most of their produce is low grade coffee."

The country's production has gone down to a mere 20,000 metric tonnes in a year unlike in the eighties when Kenya had double this production capacity.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X