The Parliamentarians have today approved the government's 36.33tri/- spending for the next financial year, 2021/22.

After debating for couples of days in Dodoma capital city, out of 388 Members of Parliament who were in the chamber, 361 equivalents to 94 percent voted in favour of the recurrent and development expenditures plan.

The figure shows that a total of 23 MPs rejected it while five lawmakers were absent.