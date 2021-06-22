Mozambique: Resilience Project Receives World Bank Support

22 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

London — The World Bank on 18 June approved a 150 million US dollar credit to support the Mozambican government's Northern Mozambique Rural Resilience Fund, with the funds being made available through the Bank's International Development Association (IDA).

The project will benefit 619,000 people in 300 communities by improving livelihoods for rural communities affected by islamist terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado. The humanitarian crisis in Cabo Delgado continues to grow and a recent report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that over 732,000 people have been displaced from their homes.

A press release from the World Bank explained that "the project will provide support to districts and communities to stabilise the living conditions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities; generate livelihood opportunities in sustainable agriculture and fisheries; invest in local infrastructure to improve economic activity; and promote inclusive and participatory development and decision making for improved social integration".

It added that "the project will also invest in improved management of natural resources, including forestry, fisheries, biodiversity and soil, and will adopt community-driven and climate-sensitive approaches to improved management of natural resources on which rural livelihoods depend".

According to Ann-Sofie Jespersen of the World Bank, "by deliberately adopting a community driven approach, the project is investing in dialogue, participation, consensus building, and good governance, which will ultimately contribute to restoring the social fabric and trust lost through conflicts".

The project is run by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Land and Environment, and the Ministry of Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries, and it is in line with the country's priorities outlined in the government's five-year plan. It is being coordinated by the government's National Sustainable Development Fund (FNDS), with the Blue Economy Development Fund (ProAzul) leading on fisheries interventions, and the non-profit organisation BioFund leading on some activities inside Conservation Areas.

The World Bank's International Development Association helps the world's poorest countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people's lives.

