Mozambique: Ndlavela - Commission of Inquiry Begins Work

Maputo — A former Mozambican Attorney-General, Sinai Nhatitima, has been appointed to head the ten-member Commission of Inquiry investigating allegations of sexual exploitation of inmates of the Ndlavela Women's Prison, in the southern municipality of Matola.

This is a change from the initial proposal which was that Justice Minister Helena Kida herself should chair the commission.

Four members of the Commission were appointed by the Justice Ministry - namely Justino Tonela (General Director of the Legal Aid Institute, IPAJ), Elisa Boerrkamp (Director of the Legal and Judicial Training Centre), Jorge Ferreira (IPAJ Maputo Provincial Delegate) and Jose Cumbane.

Also sitting on the Commission are Raul Afonso, of the National Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic), Rosa White of the National Human Rights Commission, Firoza Zacarias of the Mozambican Bar Association (OAM), Eularia Ofumane, of the Association of Women Jurists, and Maria Sabata, representing the Anglican Church.

The Commission, which has 15 clear days to complete its investigation, held its first meeting on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Nhatitima said that the commission is starting from the presumption of innocence, and it hopes for cooperation from everyone who has knowledge of the matter or who has accompanied the case.

"We hope that we can all collaborate to bring to the surface all the truth that interests society", he declared.

In order to meet the deadline for completing the investigation, Nhatitima asked for a pragmatic attitude from the members of the Commission. He admitted that, during the investigations, new elements might arise which could force an extension of the deadline.

Members of the Commission would not be paid for their work, he said. Participation on the Commission was "the free and spontaneous will of each of us, bearing in mind the nature of the matter and its impact on society. Each of us understood that we ought to cooperate".

The anti-corruption organisation, the Centre for Public Integrity (CIP), brought the scandal to light last week. Over a period of five months, CIP investigators, pretending to be clients interested in buying prisoners for sex, infiltrated the clandestine network operated by prison guards. The material gathered by CIP includes videos of aspects of the prostitution racket, interviews with several of the victims, and mobile phone messages between prison guards and supposed clients.

In addition to setting up the Commission of Inquiry, Kida has suspended the entire prison management.