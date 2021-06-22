Tanzania: New Plan Afoot to Curb Theft of Fuel At Dar Port

Dar es Salaam — Importers and security agencies have adopted a three-plan strategy in an attempt to curb theft of fuel from the main flow meter at Dar es Salaam port.

This comes within just one week after the new Dar es Salaam regional commissioner, Mr Amos Makalla, made a surprise visit to the port and along the pipe that discharges fuel to companies' tanks.

During the June 14 visit, Mr Makalla revealed that 15 people had been arrested over allegations of connecting an illegal pipe to facilitate fuel theft at the main fuel flow meter at the Port.

On Friday June 18, six people were arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court, facing four charges, including theft of 164,160,000 litres of diesel valued at Sh246 billion.

A similar incident was unearthed in 2018 when seven people were arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court, facing several charges, illegally connecting pipes to the fuel flow meter to divert the product up to their houses.

But, in an attempt to turn such occurrences into past history, Mr Makalla said yesterday that he had formed a task force to work on the matter.