Tanzania: Diamond and Zari to Appear On Netflix Documentary

22 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Evagrey Vitalis

Dar es Salaam — Bongo Flava star, Diamond Platnumz and Zari The Bosslady are among the African celebrities who will be appearing on Netflix soon.

Netflix South Africa has announced that the celebrities will appear in a documentary titled 'Young, Famous & African' which will start airing in a few days online.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SIMBA..!🦁 (@diamondplatnumz)

Zari from Uganda has already asked his fans to stay attentive, because they will get to know a lot about them and have fun as well.

"Born in Uganda. Flourishing in Mzansi. Now we're taking over Netflix! See me bossing it up on @netflixsa and @naijaonnetflix's first-ever African reality show, coming soon! #YoungFamousAndAfrican" Zari posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zarithebosslady (@zarithebosslady)

Diamond will be the second Tanzanian to appear on Netflix after Idris Sultan who appeared on March 26 this year through a film called 'Slay' which brought together African stars like Ramsey Nouah, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Simphiwe Ngema, Amanda Du-Pont.

The Netflix network was launched on August 29, 1997 at California in the United States, to date more than 200 million people worldwide have registered as subscribers.

Netflix is available worldwide except in Syria, North Korea and China, Also it has branches in Netherlands, France, Brazil, the United Kingdom, India, Japan and South Korea, South Africa and Nigeria.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X