Tanzania: What New DCs Should Do to Suit Samia's Leadership Style

Dar es Salaam — Some of the newly-appointed district commissioners (DCs) have begun taking the oath of office, with analysts suggesting what they need to do if they are to effectively work in tandem with President Samia Suluhu Hassan's aspirations.

Commitment, respect for the rule of law and general good governance, as well as upholding freedom of speech while being ethical and compassionate were some of the key characteristic for the DCs whose appointment was announced last weekend.

The Minister of State in the President Office who is responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Ms Ummy Mwalimu, told The Citizen on Sunday that the DCs should unfailingly observe integrity - and be positively creative.

"After taking the oath of office in front of regional com

missioners starting tomorrow (yesterday), the DCs should execute their duties with integrity and creativity," she said.

A political science lecturer at the University of Iringa (UoI), Dr Stephen Kimondo, said the appointing authority's expectations are to see the DCs working diligently in serving Tanzanians.

"It shouldn't be the opposite. They should neither accumulate wealth, nor intimidate their fellow citizens. They should learn from the dropped DCs - and always remember that there is life after public service," he said.

According to him, the DCs should follow the law, and use their wisdom. They should not hurt citizens - as it has been happening in the past.

Nafarijika kufika Temeke.

Kaka yangu Godwin Gondwe aka Double G amefanya kazi kubwa na iliyotukuka ndani ya muda mfupi kwenye utumishi wake akiwa DC Temeke.

Hakika amekuwa darasa na rejea nzuri yamimi kuangazia ninapoianza safari yangu ya utumishi Temeke.

HODI HODI TEMEKE🇹🇿 pic.twitter.com/69n01Qdd7I

- Jokate Mwegelo (@jokateM) June 22, 2021

A University of Dar es Salaam (Udsm) political science lecturer, Richard Mbunda, said the appointees should by now have some knowledge of the President's preferences.

"She is doing away with leaders who apply excessive force; leaders who don't respect the rule of law, good governance and freedom of speech," he said.

His UDSM counterpart Consolata Sulley said the appointees should follow and abide by principles, traditions and basics guiding public service in order to efficiently work and meet with the expectations of the appointing authority.

Speaking after swearing in the DCs, Arusha RC John Mongella warned the DCs saying their positions were not permanent.

"There is no place these positions have been referred to as permanent. Therefore, be reachable to citizens to enable them to submit their grievances," he said.

The Morogoro RC, Mr Martine Shigela, instructed the DCs to make specific schedules for collection and resolution of grievances facing citizens and other stakeholders.

Mara RC Ally Hapi directed the DCs to maintain peace and security in their districts, involve experts in resolution of problems facing citizens and visit citizens in their areas.

The list of 139 DCs comprised 56 new faces and 83 administrators who have been retained. Of the retained DCs, 26 will continue to work at their old workstations, while 57 have been transferred to other districts.

However, several DCs including Richard Kasesela (Iringa Urban); Lengai Ole Sabaya (Hai); Simon Odunga (Rorya); Asia Juma (Kilolo) and Salehe Mhando (Tanganyika) have been dropped.

It is possible that President Hassan considered the voices of citizens in her appointment because some of the dropped DCs lack qualifications following several complaints of citizens on different issues against them.

For instance, Mr Kasesela was seen in a recent video clip that went viral on social media regretting his leadership style and apologising.

Mr Sabaya has been remanded over unbailable charges he is facing at the Arusha Resident Magistrate' Court including claims of armed robbery, corruption and abuse.

Kwanza namshukuru Mwenyezi Mungu, pili Rais wa Jamuhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania, Mhe.Samia Suluhu Hassan kwa kuniamini na kunipa nafasi ya kuwatumikia wananchi wa Kisarawe, nawashukuru pia wote mlio nitumia salamu za pongezi asanteni sana. Zaburi 121:5 pic.twitter.com/UtNCOp5gXV

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

- Nikkwapili (@nikkwapili) June 21, 2021

The downfall and charges facing him could be among the reasons that forced President Hassan to drop him from the list after a suspension decision she announced on May 13, this year.

Speaking after swearing in Permanent Secretaries at the Magogoni State House on April 6, 2021, President Hassan hinted at her expectations from those she was appointing.

According to her, appointing officials should serve citizens without discrimination, stand for justice instead of abuse and violence, protect the rights of citizens and that their feelings during the visit of top leaders shouldn't be suppressed.

"However, grievances displayed during the national leadership including me, the Vice President or the Prime Minister should involve national issues that can't be solved by leaders at the district and regional level," she said.

"But, once issues displayed on the placards could be addressed at the grassroots level then either the DC or the District Executive Director (Ded) will have to go," she added.