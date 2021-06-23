Nigeria: Buhari Asks National Assembly to Approve N895 Billion Supplementary Budget

22 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

His request was conveyed in a letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who read it at the start of the plenary on Tuesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the National Assembly to approve a supplementary budget of N895 billion.

His request was conveyed in a letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who read it at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

Mr Buhari's request comes about two weeks after the Federal Executive Council approved the money.

The supplementary budget, according to the federal government, is specifically meant to enhance the capacity of the military and para-military agencies to tackle the various security challenges in the country.

"The total of this expenditure is made up of N83.56 billion for COVID-19 vaccine programme, covering 30 billion vaccines from Johnson and Johnson vaccines and the logistics cost related to the deployment of that vaccine.

"It also contains the sum of N1.69 billion for the Nigerian Comprehensive AIDS programme currently operating in the States and an additional contingency provision of N40 billion under the public service-wide wage adjustments to take care of the needs for allowances to the health and education sectors and other wage-related issues," the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, had said on June 9.

The council, she said, also approved an aggregate sum of N770.60 billion to enhance the capacity of the defence and security agencies to address current and emerging security challenges in our country.

As part of the financing source for the supplementary budget, the Council also gave the approval to draw down on some existing World Bank loans totalling about N39.58 billion.

"We have also been given approval to withdraw N135 billion from some special reserve lobby accounts to part-fund this supplementary budget but specifically related to COVID-19 vaccine, salaries and other health-related expenditure as well as the recurrent component of the defence and security expenditures.

"The approval also contained the permission to borrow N722.53 billion for security expenditures, which will be from the domestic international capital market," she said.

The approval by the Senate will be done on another legislative day after the appropriate committee has considered the president's request.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X