Nigeria: Senate Confirms Faruk Yahaya As Nigeria's Army Chief

22 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

The Senate has confirmed Faruk Yahaya as Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff.

The confirmation was sequel to the adoption of a report presented by Aliyu Wamakko, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence.

In his presentation, Mr Wamakko said Mr Yahaya met all the requirements expected of him and that there was no petition against his nomination.

He also said the nominee was cleared by the State Security Services (SSS).

"He was questioned on ethics, Nigeria's war on terror and banditry. The committee was satisfied with the robust interaction with the nominee.

"The nomination is in line with section 217 of the constitution. The committee did not receive any petition and he was cleared by the State Security Services.

"The nominee presented his credentials. The committee is satisfied with his general performance. The committee recommends that general Faruk Yahaya be confirmed as the chief of staff," he said.

In his contribution, Ali Ndume, the Chairman of the Committee on Army, asked the Senate to speedily confirm Mr Yahaya so he could carry out his functions without any hindrance.

"I want the Senate to expeditiously confirm him so he can be decorated to do some of the things he is not able to do because he is in acting capacity," he said.

Mr Yahaya was thereafter confirmed as the army chief after his nomination was put to a voice vote.

Mr Yahaya, a major general, was appointed on May 27 to replace Ibrahim Attahiru who died in an air crash alongside 10 other officials of the army, on May 21 while on an official trip to Kaduna State.

Until his appointment, the new army chief was the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, the counter-insurgency operation in the North-east.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

