Tanzania: Diamond, Zari to Premiere On Netflix

22 June 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Tanzanian singer Naseeb Ali Juma, commonly known as Diamond Platnumz to his fans, is, alongside his baby mama Zari Hassan set to make an appearance in a reality show to be aired on Netflix.

The couple made the announcement on their respective social media pages, with the Ugandan socialite sharing her excitement.

"Born in Uganda. Flourishing in Mzansi. Now we're taking over Netflix! See me bossing it up on @netflixsa and @naijaonnetflix's first-ever African reality show, coming soon! #YoungFamousAndAfrican," she posted on Instagram.

Diamond, known for producing many hits including Waaah, in which he sang alongside Congolese maestro Koffi Olomide, wrote: "GUESS WHO??? They're young, they're fresh, they're unapologetically African and they're coming to your screens! Can you guess some of the stars and their famous sayings? #YoungFamousAndAfrican," wrote Diamond on Instagram.

The show titled 'Young Famous and African' is set to premiere on Netflix South Africa.

Zari and Diamond have shared a love-hate relationship in recent times.

Zari famously dumped his Ugandan tycoon Ivan Ssemwanga (now deceased) for Diamond a decade ago, but the relationship famously broke down six years later when she walked out of him on Valentine day, accusing him of among others, infidelity and being a dead beat dad.

But the duo has appeared to warm up to each other of late, with Zari traveling to Tanzania twice in the last three months, on the premise that she was taking the couple's two kids to bond with their dad.

In one of the visits, she is said to have spent the night at the musician's mansion.

And how this.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X