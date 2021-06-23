Nigeria: Twitter Raised Funds for #EndSARS in Nigeria - Lai Mohammed

22 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Abuja — Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that the suspended Twitter bankrolled the famous #EndSARS protests in Nigeria last year.

The minister made the revelation at the ongoing probe of Twitter ban by a joint House of Representatives on Information, ICT and Justice.

He said: "Twitter raised funds for the endasars protesters before it was hijacked."

The minister is currently taking a barrage of questions from the lawmakers investigating the circumstances of the ban.

The lawmakers are alluding that operations of Twitter were suspended because the micro logging platform took down the tweet of President Muhammadu Buhari.

