Nigeria: Twitter Ban - Social Media Not Food, Let's Go Back to Old Ways of Life - Buhari's Rep

22 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Levinus Nwabughiogu

President Muhammadu Buhari's representative in the House of Representatives, Hon. Fatihu Mohammed has asked Nigerians to do away with social media and return to the old way of life.

The member representing Daura/Sandamu/Baure federal constituency of Katsina State made the remarks while defending the ban of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the federal government.

Mohammed is a member of the joint House Commitee on Information, ICT and Justice investigating the circumstances of the twitter ban.

Surprised and laughers however greeted his remarks.

The hearing is ongoing with Lai Mohammed responding to questions from the lawmakers.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

