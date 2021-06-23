Zimbabwe: Enzo's Cheeky Hip-Hop Coup Stunt Draws Fire

LOCAL hip hop musicians are gunning for Zimdancehall star, Enzo Ishall after the musician bodly declared himself king of hip hop.

Speaking in an Instagram Live feed with rapper, Holy Ten, the 'Smart Rinotangira Kutsoka' chanter crowned himself the king of the genre.

This comes after Enzo Ishall, born Kudzanai Mamhere, shifted to the genre in a track, 'Hillary Makaya' he recently dropped.

"Mambo wehip hop ndini, ndofunga mukatarisa paYouTube mogona kusvika muchiona mambo varipo vachitrender kuratidza kuti rwumbo ndorwukudiwa zvaizvezvi (I am the king of the hip hop genre, if you check on YouTube you will realise that my song is trending and that shows that people love the song)," he said.

Hillary Makaya is currently number 1 on YouTube trending, a position it has occupied since it was dropped nearly a week ago.

The Dj Tamuka production has garnered over 80 000 YouTube views.

In a jocular mood, Enzo Ishall claimed he had been singing Zimdancehall as it generates more money for musicians.

"Apa ndanga ndichimboshandira kuZimdancehall nekuti ndiko kune mari yakawanda (I was working in the Zimdancehall genre because it pays more)."

In response, hip hop singer, Kikky Badass wrote, "udzai Enzo Ishall kuti kuimba pabeat rehiphop doesn't make you a King kuHiphop tazviramba."

Another hip hop musician, R Peels tweeted, "I have no beef with Zimdancehall artists but hip hop is a culture. Please don't disrespect us."