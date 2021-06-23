Zimbabwe: Enzo's Cheeky Hip-Hop Coup Stunt Draws Fire

22 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

LOCAL hip hop musicians are gunning for Zimdancehall star, Enzo Ishall after the musician bodly declared himself king of hip hop.

Speaking in an Instagram Live feed with rapper, Holy Ten, the 'Smart Rinotangira Kutsoka' chanter crowned himself the king of the genre.

This comes after Enzo Ishall, born Kudzanai Mamhere, shifted to the genre in a track, 'Hillary Makaya' he recently dropped.

"Mambo wehip hop ndini, ndofunga mukatarisa paYouTube mogona kusvika muchiona mambo varipo vachitrender kuratidza kuti rwumbo ndorwukudiwa zvaizvezvi (I am the king of the hip hop genre, if you check on YouTube you will realise that my song is trending and that shows that people love the song)," he said.

Hillary Makaya is currently number 1 on YouTube trending, a position it has occupied since it was dropped nearly a week ago.

The Dj Tamuka production has garnered over 80 000 YouTube views.

In a jocular mood, Enzo Ishall claimed he had been singing Zimdancehall as it generates more money for musicians.

"Apa ndanga ndichimboshandira kuZimdancehall nekuti ndiko kune mari yakawanda (I was working in the Zimdancehall genre because it pays more)."

In response, hip hop singer, Kikky Badass wrote, "udzai Enzo Ishall kuti kuimba pabeat rehiphop doesn't make you a King kuHiphop tazviramba."

Another hip hop musician, R Peels tweeted, "I have no beef with Zimdancehall artists but hip hop is a culture. Please don't disrespect us."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X